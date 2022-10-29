Gobind: Santiago knew GE14 was to be last term

PETALING JAYA: Selangor DAP chief Gobind Singh Deo has insisted that incumbent Klang MP Charles Santiago knew he would not be standing for re-election in Klang during the coming general election (GE15).

In a statement, Gobind said Santiago had met him twice to seek support to defend the Klang parliamentary seat.

“My position remains. Charles met me in 2013 and 2018 for support for his candidature in Klang.

“It was clear then that there were calls for him to be replaced. I supported him nevertheless and he was given the opportunity to carry on,” Gobind said in a statement yesterday.

Charles, who had served as the MP of Klang since winning the seat in 2008, claimed yesterday that DAP had never informed him that 2018 would have been the last time he would be fielded as a candidate.

On Wednesday, Loke confirmed that Charles would be replaced by V. Ganabatirau, who is the current Selangor exco for social welfare and employee empowerment.