Gobind: SC and MACC at loggerheads?

PETALING JAYA: Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Azizan Harun must explain how both the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Securities Commission (SC) can effectively carry out probes against each other especially since they involve complaints against top-ranking officials, said Puchong MP Gobind Singh Deo.

“It would appear that the SC and MACC are probing individuals in each other’s organisation.

“The Attorney-General must state if there is a conflict or the possibility of investigations being either compromised or seen as compromised in such a situation,“ said Gobind in a statement today.

On Jan 6, it was reported that the SC would be in touch with MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki (pix) over concerns involving a shareholding scandal.

Azam is currently embroiled in a controversy involving the purchase of corporate shares between 2015 and 2016, while he was the MACC director of investigations.

However, in a press conference on Jan 5, Azam said he did not do anything wrong as the shares were bought by his brother, who only used his name.

On Jan 11, it was reported that MACC received complaints about certain individuals in the higher management and board of directors of the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC).

“Azam Baki remains the chief of MACC. Section 5 of the Act states that the MACC chief is responsible for the direction, control and supervision of all matters relating to the commission.

“The report against the SC refers to individuals in the higher management and board of directors of the SC. Do they have a say in how investigations are conducted in the SC?” asked Gobind.