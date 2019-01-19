Gobind Singh wishes M’sian Hindus a Happy Thaipusam

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo today wished a Happy Thaipusam to Malaysian Hindus in conjunction with the festival which will be celebrated on Monday (Jan 21).

“Happy Thaipusam to the Hindu community,” the Puchong MP said on his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Thaipusam is observed by Hindus all over the world in the month of ‘Thai’ in the Tamil calendar to commemorate the act of Goddess Parvathi presenting the ‘vel’ (lance) to her son, Lord Muruga as an embodiment of her ‘shakti’ or power to vanquish the evil Soorapadman and restore peace and well-being.

During Thaipusam, Hindus fulfil their vows by carrying well-decorated ‘kavadis’ and pots of milk as offerings to Lord Muruga.

In Malaysia, the festival is celebrated on a grand scale at the Subramaniar Swamy Temple, Batu Caves, Selangor and Arulmigu Balathandayuthapani Temple in Penang.

It is a also a major tourist attraction with foreigners fascinated by the way the festival is celebrated. — Bernama