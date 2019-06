SINGAPORE: Trust is one of the key ingredients to a successful digital transformation thus Asia Pacific Telecommunity (APT) needs to weave trust into the fabric of their digital operations, says Malaysian Minister of Communications and Multimedia Gobind Singh Deo.

Gobind arrived here Tuesday to attend a two-day Asia-Pacific ICT Ministerial Meeting 2019 which is held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore.

“Crucially, trust must be borne out of frameworks that incorporate accountability, transparency, ethics and equity,“ said Gobind in his ministerial statement on Digital Trust and Cybersecurity during the Ministerial Roundtable today.

“And we need to build trust as a fundamental pillar of this framework in order to gain our stakeholders’ confidence to embrace the digital future. Trust, in this environment, can only be built by strengthening cybersecurity.

“The problem, however, is that the digital revolution does not only raise the potential impact of successful cyberattacks, but requires fundamental rethinking of our confrontation with cyber threats.

“This is especially so when the attacked landscape has also evolved dramatically to become more sophisticated in recent years. Attacks are now increasingly targeted at specific organisations and individuals, evading any regular protection mechanisms in place,“ he stressed.

Therefore, the minister noted that it was crucial for APT Member States to increase the region’s situational threat awareness by fortifying the national capabilities in detecting and mitigating cyber security threats.

“We should not only focus on building up the capacity of the Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERT) or Computer Security Incident Response Teams (CSIRT), but we need to address the national cyber security risks holistically and adequately through a national strategy, legislation and enforcement, innovation and industry development as well as raising the awareness of our citizens,“ said Gobind.

In order to address these risks, Gobind shared that the Government of Malaysia would be launching its cyber security strategy this year.

“The strategy acknowledges the interconnectedness and interdependence of Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) where a single point of failure due to an attack, may lead to a devastating impact on the national economy, defence and security, public health and as well as the ability of government to function.

“Noting that CNII is largely owned and operated by private sector organizations, it is imperative for both public and private sectors to continue the partnership to strengthen the security and resilience of our critical infrastructure,“ he said.

Therefore, Gobind encouraged the APT to look into building a strong public-private partnership with a view to forming effective cybersecurity governance, which would include awareness programmes, capacity building, information sharing and standards compliance for CNII.

“And on that note, Malaysia would like to urge APT to prioritise digital trust and cybersecurity governance for a more secure and resilient future in which cyberspace remains a catalyst for innovation, growth and prosperity,“ he said.

Gobind also took the opportunity to congratulate the APT on its 40th anniversary, and expressed his hope that it will continue to play a significant role in spearheading development and innovation programmes within the Asia-Pacific Telecommunity. — Bernama