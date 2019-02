GEORGE TOWN: Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo (pix) said today he has instructed Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) to submit a report over an allegation that the government broadcasting station attempted to sabotage a minister.

He said he was waiting for the report from RTM for further action.

“It (the allegation) was raised last night. I had a look at it early this morning. I’ve asked RTM to give a report to me on it and, of course, once I have the report I will take what (action) is necessary,“ he told a press conference after the launch of YTL Communication and Facebook’s Terragraph market pilot first in Asia, here.

Gobind was asked to comment on an allegation by Lim Swee Kuan, an aide of Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook, that RTM had not broadcast a report on the minister during the live telecast of the 2019 Chinese New Year Open House at Dataran Centrio in Seremban last night.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and several Cabinet ministers had attended the event.

Asked whether it was obligatory for RTM to broadcast any speech by a minister, Gobind said it was live coverage.

“It is not about print, it is about live coverage. This is why I’ve asked RTM to let me know, in particular, when there was a request for them to cover the event, what are the terms and standard operating procedures.

“I think these are the things that I have to look at before I comment on it,“ he said. — Bernama