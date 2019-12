KUALA LUMPUR: Minister of Communications and Multimedia Gobind Singh Deo (pix) today wished Merry Christmas to all Malaysians celebrating, especially the Christians.

“In conjunction with this Christmas celebration, let us maintain the harmonious relations which has been a special feature among us Malaysians! Merry Christmas !” he said through his Twitter account.

The Christian community will celebrate Christmas Day tomorrow and as is customary in this country, open houses will be held to enable the various races to join in the celebration. — Bernama