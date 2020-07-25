GOF arrests 13 illegal immigrants in Tanjong Sepat

SHAH ALAM: The Semenyih General Operations Force (GOF) arrested 13 illegal immigrants who tried to sneak out of the country from Ladang Tumbok, Tanjong Sepat, near here, on Thursday.

GOF 4th Battalion commanding officer Supt Zulafendy Hassan said a local man was also arrested in the operation at about 10.15pm.

“During the operation, we detained 13 illegal immigrants, including three women, aged between 20 and 40 and a 44-year-old Malaysian.

“Preliminary investigations found that the local man is believed to be acting as a skipper (tekong darat) to bring the group out of Malaysia by sea,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

He said a multi-purpose vehicle valued at RM2,000 was also seized in the operation.

He said they would be investigated under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 and the Immigration Act 1959/63. — Bernama