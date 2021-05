KAJANG: A cigarette smuggling syndicate’s secret warehouse at a double-storey terrace house for several years was finally uncovered with the arrest of two men in separate raids in Kajang and Semenyih on Thursday.

Bukit Aman Department of Internal Security and Public Order (KDNKA) acting director Datuk Azri Ahmad said in the 1pm and 11pm raids, 13,462 cartons of cigarettes of various brands worth about RM1.33 million with unpaid tax value of RM1.69 million were seized.

He said, the raid carried out by the 4th Battalion of the Semenyih General Operations Force, Selangor also seized two vehicles and three mobile phones with the total value of the seizure estimated at RM3,091,322 million.

He added a 36-year-old man was arrested with a vehicle carrying contraband cigarettes in Semenyih, while another 34-year-old man was arrested at the double-storey terrace house in Jalan Kajang East, Kajang.

“The syndicate earns a profit of RM30,000 a month and is believed to have been carrying out such activities for the past four years for the market in Kajang, Semenyih, Nilai and Bangi,“ he said at a press conference at the Kajang District Police Headquarters here today.

Azri said the syndicate used various means to bring in contraband cigarettes following the inter-state and district movement restrictions in the country by hiring several people as drivers to pick up the cigarettes at designated locations before being sent to the storage.

He said the two suspects, with no previous criminal record, are remanded for seven days until May 27 for further investigation under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967. — Bernama