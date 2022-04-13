GOF confiscate cigarettes, liquor, fireworks and firecrackers worth RM2.5 mln

KUCHING: The Sarawak General Operations Force (GOF) confiscated cigarettes of various brands, liquor as well as fireworks and firecrackers worth RM2.5 million through Op Kontraban conducted at five different locations from April 6 to April 12.

GOF Sarawak Brigade deputy commander ACP Shaikh Abdul Adzis Shaikh Abdullah said in a raid at a premises in Sibu on April 13, GOF arrested a local man, 26 and seized a total of 280 boxes of fireworks and 77 boxes of firecrackers valued at RM150,500.

“A second raid which was conducted on April 7 at a premises in Kota Samarahan, the GOF arrested a 20-year-old man. Upon further inspection, they found a total of 87 cartons of cigarettes, 24 cartons of kretek cigarettes and 57 boxes of beer with a total value of RM26,310.

“Next, we carried out a raid in Limbang on April 8, and arrested a 54-year-old local man and confiscated 2,496 cartons of cigarettes and 890 cartons of kretek cigarettes valued at RM506,912,” he said in a statement here today.

A fourth raid was conducted in Sibu on April 12.

Abdul Adzis said in the raid, they arrested two men aged 28 and 37 respectively. He said they also found 8,400 cartons of cigarettes and 17,600 cartons of kretek cigarettes which were loaded on a lorry.

The total seizure is worth RM1,549,560.

In the fifth raid in Kuching on April 12, the GOF arrested a 28-year-old man and seized 1,872 cartons of cigarettes stored in a house valued at RM280,800.

Abdul Adzis said all the suspects have been handed over to the district police headquarters for further action taken under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967. — Bernama