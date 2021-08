KUCHING: A General Operations Force (GOF) corporal and a cobbler have been remanded seven days beginning today to assist in the murder investigation of a disabled man in an incident at Kampung Jawa Semenggok, Batu 12 here at about 4.30 pm yesterday.

Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said the duo surrendered themselves to the police at 12.30 pm today after the victim’s younger sister lodged a report claiming that her brother died after being beaten by unknown individuals.

He said initial investigations found that the victim, who was suffering from bipolar disorder, had acted aggressively in a neighbour’s backyard in the village before the suspects tried to calm him down.

“Both suspects were said to have taken the victim, who had fallen unconscious, back to his family home before he was rushed to the Sarawak General Hospital and pronounced dead at 6.35 pm yesterday,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.- Bernama