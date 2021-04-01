GOF distributes photos of Sajat at control posts

BUKIT KAYU HITAM: General Operations Force (PGA) Battalion 3 has distributed photos of controversial cosmetics entrepreneur Muhammad Sajjad Kamaruzzaman or better known as Nur Sajat, who is on the run from police and religious authorities, at border control posts to ensure he could not escape to the neighbouring country.

GOF Northern Brigade deputy commander ACP Mohd Noh Khamis said Sajat’s photos had been distributed since last month, however, no information had been received so far.

“The closest country is Thailand, so we will continue to observe. He may have disguised himself to avoid being detected by the authorities, so we will step up control at all security posts,“ he told a press conference here today.

In another development, Mohd Noh said since Battalion 3 GOF took over the duties of Op Benteng on March 1, it has solved 26 cases involving various offences.

“These cases involve offences under Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952, Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1953. We also detained four local men and three Thai men..

“We have seized 3,567 kg of ketum leaves, 465 bottles of cough mixture, 4.11 grammes of syabu and six motorcycles involving a total of RM128,871,” he said. — Bernama