PADANG BESAR: The General Operations Force (GOF) foiled an attempt to smuggle 556kg of ketum to a neighbouring country following the arrest of two men during an operation yesterday.

GOF Northern Brigade Commander SAC Abdul Ghani Mohamad Ji said the two individuals, a local and a Thai national, who were in a Mitsubishi Pajero four-wheel-drive, were spotted driving through a teak plantation area in a suspicious manner.

“The vehicle was approaching the border fence near pole 864, and upon closer inspection, we found the vehicle carrying 20 white sacks containing green leaves believed to be ketum leaves.

“The two men arrested were aged 24 and 37, respectively, and they were believed to be attempting to smuggle ketum leaves through the border fence,“ he said in a statement here. — Bernama