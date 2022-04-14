GOF foils attempt to smuggle in firecrackers, jeans in Rantau Panjang

KOTA BHARU: The 7th Battalion of the General Operations Force (GOF7) foiled an attempt to smuggle in 264 boxes of various types of firecrackers and 425 pairs of jeans, worth RM52,500, in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, yesterday.

Its commanding officer Supt Azhari Nusi said in the 4.45 pm incident, GOF7 personnel had detained a Naza Citra car driven by the suspect after it was driven in a suspicious manner at a roadblock mounted in Serongga.

“A search in the car found 264 boxes containing various types of firecrackers worth RM10,000 and 425 pairs of jeans worth RM42,500, all hidden in the back seat and boot compartment of the vehicle.

“All seized items were believed to be smuggled in from Thailand through illegal bases to be marketed around Kota Bharu,” he said in a statement, today.

“The suspect and the seized items were taken to the Rantau Panjang police station for further action under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957 and Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

He said that the suspect also revealed that he was paid RM800 for the delivery of the goods from an illegal base in Pasir Mas to Kota Bharu. - Bernama