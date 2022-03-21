GOF nabs man, seizes cigarettes, liquor worth nearly RM2 mln

MUAR: A local man was detained with cigarettes and liquor, which were believed to be smuggled goods for the local market, worth nearly RM2 million, at two different locations in the district, yesterday.

Fifth Battalion of General Operations Force (GOF) commanding officer, Supt Dimin Awang, said that the 39-year-old man was arranging cigarettes in his car at a house in Jalan Junid here when the team conducted the raid at 4 pm.

He said that further inspection of the boxes found cigarettes and liquor of various types including 2,765 cartons of Tiara cigarettes; 415 cartons of U2 Red; 285 cartons of Canyon Menthol and 452 cartons of Canyon Premium.

“We also seized six cartons of Texas Five Green; 38 cartons of Zon King; 35 cartons of John JGI; five cartons of Galaxy and three boxes of the liquor Mc Dowells 750ml; seven boxes of Mc Dowells 350ml and one box of Club 99 Whisky 350ml,” he said in a statement today.

After the interrogation, the GOF conducted a second raid at a house in Taman Aman, Jalan Abdul Rahman, here, and also found cigarettes and liquor, also believed to have been smuggled in.

“Preliminary investigation found that the man had been active for more than a year and used both premises to store the smuggled cigarettes and liquor.

“The seized cigarettes are estimated to be worth RM1,815,700 while the seized liquor is worth RM37,000. The total seizure was worth RM1,993,200.

“The suspect and seizures were taken to the Muar district police headquarters for further action, and the case is being investigated under Section 136 (1) of the Customs Act 1967,” he added. — Bernama