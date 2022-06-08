GOF nabs teenager, seizes 10,000 Yaba pills

KOTA BHARU: The 8th Battalion of the General Operations Force (GOF) seized 10,000 Yaba pills (pil kuda) with the arrest of a 19-year-old male at Kampung Guai Pasung Hantu near Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, yesterday.

GOF8 assistant commanding officer DSP Ramesh K Krishnan said the suspect tried to escape when the Strike Force enforcement team approached him at about 11.30 pm. but he was apprehended after a short struggle.

“Checks on the suspect found five transparent plastic packages containing some 10,000 red pills believed to be pil kuda. The total seizure is estimated to be worth RM100,050,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the suspect along with the seized items were handed over to Pasir Mas district police headquarters. The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama