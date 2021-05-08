GOF seizes 13 cows smuggled from Thailand in Rantau Panjang

KOTA BHARU: The 7th Battalion of the General Operations Force (GOF) seized 13 cows worth RM91,000, believed to have been smuggled in from Thailand, in a raid at the Mek Gombak illegal jetty, Rantau Panjang, near here, yesterday.

Its commanding officer, Supt Azhari Nusi, said GOF personnel who had received a tip-off on animal smuggling via Sungai Golok spotted several unidentified men ferrying the cows using boats to cross the river from the Thai border to Malaysia.

“In the 10.30am incident, the team followed the group of men who were pulling the cows into the forest to hide them. The men fled into the forest after seeing the GOF personnel,” he said in a statement here, today.

“Upon checking the nearby bush area, the GOF team found 13 cows. The raiding team waited for 30 minutes at the area, but no individuals turned up to claim the cows.

“We believe the cattle will be distributed locally due to high demand from locals in the month of Ramadan and the rise in beef prices,” he added.

He said GOF seized the cows and took them to the Jeram Perdah police station to lodge a report and alerted the Rantau Panjang Animal Quarantine Station for further action. -Bernama