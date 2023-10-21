GOF seizes 657,050kg frozen food worth over RM13m in Sarawak

KUCHING; The Sarawak Brigade General Operations Force (GOF) seized 657,050 kilogrammes (kg) of frozen food products without permits, valued at RM13.3 million, and detained two local men aged 55 and 70, during Op Taring Bravo yesterday.

Its commander SAC Dr Che Ghazali Che Awang, in a statement today, said the items were seized at a premises, believed used as a storage room, at the Kemena Industrial Estate in Bintulu, about 610km north of here.

“Following an inspection, the team found 47,500 boxes containing various chicken parts such as wing, thigh, liver and breast, and sausages. They also found 5,500 boxes containing various cuts of beef and 1,900 boxes of pork,“ he said adding that the frozen food items, of different brands, were stored in freezer rooms at the premises.

The raid conducted at 8 am yesterday also involved the Sarawak Department of Veterinary Services (JPVS) and the Sarawak Islamic Religious Department.

The owner of the premises had been compounded by JPVS and the frozen items found at the premises were seized for investigation under Section 9(1) of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999. - Bernama