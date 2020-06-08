GOF seizes cigarettes worth almost RM2m in Serian

KUCHING: The Sarawak General Operations Force (GOF) seized 11,680 cartons of cigarettes worth almost RM2 million during an ‘Op Libas’ raid on a premise in Bukar-Sadong, Serian, about 60 km from here, yesterday.

Commanding Officer of the 11th GOF Battalion Supt Rosdi Inai said the GOF team raided the premises at 9.30am following intelligence work and public tip-off.

The premises 17-year-old caretaker was also arrested and handed over to Serian Police for further investigations,” he said in a statement here today.

Rosdi said the initial investigation found that the cigarettes were smuggled from a neighbouring country to be sold at the local markets. - Bernama