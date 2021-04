KOTA BHARU: The 7th Battalion of the General Operations Force (PGA7) seized 4,800 bottles of ‘jamu’ (herbal medicine) worth RM432,000 in a raid at a shop house near Bandar Tasek Raja, Pasir Mas, at 1 pm yesterday.

PGA7 commanding officer Supt Azhari Nusi, in a statement, said the seizure was carried out after an inspection found that all items did not have approval from the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Upon arrival at the two-storey shop house, there was a 29-year-old man, believed to be an employee at the premises, and subsequent inspection found a total of 4,800 bottles of BIO NERVEE herbal medicine, each bottle priced at RM90, were being stored in the house, he said.

Azhari said the male employee, who is also a local resident, failed to produce any valid documents and approval from the Ministry of MOH related to the stored products.

He said a check with the MOH found that there was no application related to the product was submitted for approval from the ministry.

“The MOH also requested the assistance of PGA7 to seize the products for further action due to concerns that there are many cosmetic products in the market that do not have the approval of the MOH and can cause harm to consumers.

“We detained the man in accordance with the provisions under Section 28A of the Criminal Procedure Code and seized the goods before being taken to the Rantau Panjang police station for further action in accordance with Regulation 7 (1) (a) of the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984,” he said.- Bernama