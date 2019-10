BUKIT KAYU HITAM: The General Operations Force seized 6,335 kg of ketum leaves worth RM950,250 in an operation dubbed Op Wawasan Kedah/Perlis, which began on Aug 27 and ended today.

Northern Brigade GOF deputy commander ACP Mohamed Rafiq Mohamed Mustafa said the seizure was following a month’s surveillance by a team of GOF personnel along the 140.8 km of Malaysia-Thailand border in Kedah and Perlis.

He said seven vehicles believed to be used by the syndicate to carry out their activities were also seized during the operation.

The modus operandi is to place the leaves at one location in the forest near the border before being picked up by someone else, he added.

Meanwhile, he said seven illegal immigrants from Myanmar, aged between two and 45, who had attempted to sneak into Thailand, were detained in the operation. — Bernama