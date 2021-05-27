GOF seizes liquor worth RM1.3 million in Batu Pahat

BATU PAHAT: The Sixth Battalion of the General Operations Force (GOF6) busted a syndicate selling liquor using fake Customs duty stamps, with a seizure worth RM1.3 million, following a raid in Taman Bandar Cahaya Baru, Yong Peng, near here on May 25.

Commanding officer Supt Rozasin Ramlan said that in the raid carried out at 10.15am as a result of two-week intelligence, GOF6 also seized 854 boxes of liquor of various brands, containing 21,470 bottles.

“During the raid, a 41-year-old storekeeper was also detained to assist the investigation,” he said at a press conference today.

The syndicate was believed to be actively distributing liquor to Batu Pahat and surrounding areas, he said, adding that the authorities were tracking down other syndicate members who were still at large.

The case was being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967, he said.

Meanwhile, Rozasin said that GOF6, from January until yesterday, had conducted 10 raids related to attempts to smuggle cigarettes, alcohol, drugs, firecrackers, and vehicles in Johor, Melaka, and Negeri Sembilan, involving seizures worth RM4.6 million. — Bernama