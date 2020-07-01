GOF seizes more than 17 tonnes of ketum leaves

BUKIT KAYU HITAM: The General Operations Force (GOF) Northern Brigade has seized 17.75 tonnes of ketum leaves estimated to be worth more than RM550,000 in operations set up along the country’s border, from June 1 until today.

Northern Brigade GOF deputy commander, ACP Mohd Nasaruddin M.Nasir said the seizure involved 47 cases and the arrest of four suspects believed to be involved in the smuggling of ketum leaves.

“From all the cases, we also confiscated various currencies and hand phones as well as 17 vehicles believed to be used by the smuggling syndicate.

“The total value of the seizure, including the ketum leaves and vehicles, is estimated at more than RM736,000,” he said in a media conference here, today.

Mohd Nasaruddin said, within the period, they had also arrested five foreign men who attempted to enter and exit the country without valid travel documents.

He said, the seized items and suspects had been handed over to related authorities for further action.

Meanwhile, Mohd Nasaruddin said GOF would continue to carry out operations to combat the smuggling of ketum leaves which were harmful to the society and to stop the encroachment as well as smuggling of illegal immigrants and contraband items. - Bernama