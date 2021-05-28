SEARCH
GOF seizes one tonne of ketum leaves

28 May 2021 / 18:29 H.
PADANG BESAR: The General Operations Force (GOF) seized 25 sacks of ketum leaves estimated to weigh about one tonne, while patrolling around the Simpang Lima GOF control post near here, today.

Pangkalan Hulu GOF 18th Battalion commanding officer, Supt Ramli Wan Salin, said in the 5am incident, six suspects fled the scene when they were confronted with police personnel in the area.

“We also seized two four-wheel-drive vehicles and two motorcycles,” he told reporters here today,

Ramli said the latest modus operandi used by the smugglers was to survey the area on motorcycles before smuggling the ketum leaves using other vehicles,

He said the total seizure value including the ketum leaves is estimated at RM118,100, and the case is investigated under Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952.

Meanwhile, Ramli said since May 1, GOF has seized almost five tonnes of ketum leaves worth RM236,230. — Bernama

