KOTA BHARU: The alertness of the ‘Strike Force’ members of the 7th Battalion of the General Operations Force (GOF7) led to the seizure of RM98,400 worth of undeclared frozen chicken from a lorry after the vehicle left the Rantau Panjang ICQS Complex yesterday.

Its commanding officer, Supt Azhari Nusi said its members trailed the suspicious white Hino lorry after it left the complex until Bonggol Kulim, where they then ordered the lorry driver to stop the vehicle.

“The GOF7 members requested the lorry driver for documents on the consignment he was carrying and following a check found that there were boxes containing frozen chicken.

“However, after examining the documents, the quantity of the boxes in the lorry was more than the amount stated, following which, the 24-year-old lorry driver and the lorry were detained,” he said in a statement today.

He said the case had been handed over to the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services (MAQIS) Department for further action.-Bernama