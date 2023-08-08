GOF seizes smuggled cigarettes worth RM473,220 in Pasir Mas

PASIR MAS: The 8th Battalion of the General Operations Force (GOF8) seized 2,151 cartons of contraband cigarettes worth RM473,220 in Kampung Kubang Dapat, here yesterday.

Pasri Mas district police chief ACP Kama Azural Mohamed said a team was conducting a routine patrol when they spotted a group of men unloading goods from a car into a lorry at 1.30 am.

“However, the men fled when they saw the police approaching.

“Inspection of the car found 31 boxes containing 2,151 cartons of various types of white cigarettes estimated to be worth RM473,220 suspected of being smuggled from a neighbouring country,” he said in a statement today.

Kama Azural said they also seized two vehicles, namely a Toyota Unser and an Isuzu lorry.

“Checks revealed that the Toyota Unser belongs to an individual whose address is in Kampung Bendang Pak Yong, Tumpat, while the lorry was registered under the name of a company in Bukit Mertajam, Penang,” he said.-Bernama