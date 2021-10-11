GOF7 foils attempts to smuggle petrol across Sungai Golok

TUMPAT: The General Operations Force (GOF) foiled an attempt to smuggle petrol out of the country with the seizure of 990 litres of the fuel in several plastic containers in a Proton Iswara car in Kampung Geting and along the banks of Sungai Golok at the Pok Ngoh illegal jetty here early today.

GOF Seventh Battalion Commanding Officer Supt Azhari Nusi said plastic containers and the car were left there as a tactic by the smugglers with the hope that they would not be checked by the authorities.

“The Proton Iswara was spotted in front of a house by the GOF team during a patrol in Kampung Geting and upon inspection found no one in the car, but the car key was there. There were plastic containers filled with petrol in the cari,” he said it a statement today.

It is believed that the smugglers were waiting for an opportune time to smuggle the petrol out to Thailand through the rat lanes in the area.

In the seizure at the Pok Ngoh illegal jetty, the plastic containers were left scattered on the river banks there.

“After the inspection, they were found to contain 450 litres of petrol worth RM922.50.

He said that all seized items would be handed over to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) for further investigation in accordance with Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961. — Bernama