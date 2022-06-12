GOF8 foils attempt to smuggle vape liquid using courier service lorry

PASIR MAS: The 8th Battalion of the General Operations Force (GOF8) foiled an attempt to smuggle 21,600 bottles of vape liquid, worth RM1.18 million, using a courier service lorry at Pos Simpangan in Tumpat, near here yesterday.

GOF Southeast Brigade deputy commander ACP Hakemal Hawari said the team detained a lorry driven by a 34-year-old man during the implementation of Op Wawasan at the location involved at noon.

He said during the inspection, his team found several boxes containing various flavours of vape liquid.

“After the inspection, a 20-year-old man confessed to being the recipient of the boxes. Meanwhile, the two men along with the confiscated items and lorry were taken to the Tumpat district police headquarters for further investigations,“ he said at a press conference at the GOF Lubok Setol Tactical Headquarters, Rantau Panjang, here today

Separately, Hakemal said GOF8 also seized 8,800 units of electronic cigarettes worth RM220,000 in Pangkalan Haram Pok Leh, Kampung Tualang, Tumpat yesterday.

He also said that during the seizure, a team of officers and members saw two men unloading several boxes from the river bank into a boat at 3.30 pm.

“However, the two men fled in a boat to a neighbouring country upon realising the presence of the GOF team,” he added. — Bernama