Going beyond urban farming at Utama Farm

PETALING JAYA:PETALING JAYA: It was not that long ago Tony Yong and Emil Jihad, business partners in the food and beverage business, decided to work together on an urban farming project in Bandar Utama. Their first project was at the rooftop in One Utama Shopping Mall which later relocated to an open area in between the Avante Hotel and Shell petrol station in Bandar Utama, called Utama Farm.
According to Yong, it was by chance that Urban Farm started. Bandar Utama Properties agreed to rent the empty land - they had urban farming in mind, and Yong and Emil were ready to embark on the journey
The 1.6 acres of land at Utama Farm was previously used to manage excess rainwater around Bandar Utama. The landowner constructed detention ponds which are now used for Close Loop Farming. These are now converted to fishponds.
Utama Farm grows pesticide-free vegetable through hydroponic NFT (nutrient film technique) technology, aquaponic system and soiled based farming. Closed Loop Farming reduces the dependency on external resources, minimize waste, and create more sustainable and environmentally friendly agricultural practices. Water from the fishponds is used to water the crop and no water leaves the farm. All organic wastes from the farm and restaurants are used for composting.
The farm grows more than a dozen types of vegetables which are available for sale including Romaine, Butter Head and local vegetables such as Siew Bak Choy, Choi Sam and Kailan. The farm’s vegetables free of pesticide and are not mass produced as they are grown for the restaurants on site and for the local community. The local consumption of vegetable grown on site means the “carbon footprint” associated with transportation between farms and markets, is almost eliminated.
Utama Farm’s main objective is to promote public awareness about sustainable farming and encourages clean and healthy eating. The non usage of pesticide is self-evident in the combined farming of fish and vegetables at Utama Farm. Fish and prawn will not survive even if a small amount of pesticide is used.
Utama Farm also offers prawning and fishing as recreational activities which are gaining popularity. After prawning, the farm’s kitchen is available to home cook the live prawns for a token price. If preferred, the prawns can be used for steamboat. Farm vegetables can be picked fresh and used for meals. Customers can also select their live fish.
As part of its objective to popularize urban farming, Utama Farm hosts tours and events. Recent visitors include Maybank, KPMG, GRAB, Givaudan, Traveloka, ATV Malaysia and Persatuan Siswazah Wanita. Some came for prawning and steamboat dinner.
Some came for the farm tour to learn more about sustainable farming. Some held their private yoga session and off-site meetings at the Farm. Utama Farm is also open for workshops, teambuilding, birthday parties and any other activity that will promote a good and healthy lifestyle.
Another new thing to see at Utama Farm is the Banana Island. It is a soil based aquaponic system that utilises the nutrient rich water from the fish and prawn ponds to self-irrigate the crop. It is similar to the “Chinampas” – possibly the world’s first aquaponic system, pioneered by the Aztecs as far back as 1150 AD.
Yong said: “Moving forward, urban farming may be a good way to attain true sustainable farming. We are not a mass production centre which need to transport our produce to a faraway market. We encourage reduction of carbon footprint via consumption of locally produced produce. We would like to encourage the community to be mindful of eating well and be aware of eco-sustainability by reducing purchase of produce which are being transported from afar. We now have a farm where local residents can choose to buy local produce and contribute to achieving eco-environmental goals together.”
The guests of honour at the opening ceremony of Utama Farm on June 16 were Datuk Bandar of Petaling Jaya, Mohamad Azhan Md Azmir, the State Assemblyman for Bandar Utama, Jamalial Jamaluddin and Tan Sri Teo Chiang Kok, the director of Bandar Utama City Corporation Sdn Bhd.
Jamalial who is very passionate about the lifestyle and general health of the community said: “Kebun community helps to increase the quality of life and teaches people to learn how urban farming is conducted. They can try to grow vegetables in their backyard and eat healthily.
“Utama Farm is a good example as it integrates farming with recreation in an ecological environment that suits the family and community. Family and community bonding aside, sustainable living should be encouraged as demonstrated at Utama Farm.”
Mohamad Azhan said: “Urban Farming is a very good concept and is in accordance with the initiatives of Petaling Jaya. There are several kebun community in Petaling Jaya but what differentiates Utama Farm from the rest is its vegetables are pesticide free. It’s a good concept that should be practised and adopted in rural areas.”