PETALING JAYA: Sometimes, it takes a major crisis for people to accept change, and this is exactly what’s happening now.

Wet markets, long a bastion of cash transactions, may soon accept cashless payment for greens, fish and other goods.

The effort to prevent close contact is part of an initiative to minimise the risk of Covid-19 transmissions, according to market traders.

Incidentally, the coronavirus is believed to have started in a wet market in Wuhan, China.

In Malaysia, wet markets were the first to see new clusters. Among such cases were the Selayang wholesale market, as well as the wet markets in Chow Kit, Jalan Othman in PJ Old Town and Taman Megah.

The only difference is that the wet markets here do not sell wildlife like they do in Wuhan, according to Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah.

No one can deny that cleanliness was not a priority until the coronavirus took hold in Malaysia.

On April 27, Jalan Othman Wet Market Traders Association secretary Sathiya Seelan lamented the fact that all wet markets in the Klang Valley were in a deplorable state.

Even as recently as June 5, the Komplex Pasar Besar Meru wet market in Klang was forced to close for seven days for failure to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOP).

But changes are in the pipeline.

While Covid-19 brought pandemonium, it also ushered in new opportunities. Wet markets in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur are already looking at innovations to take them into the “new normal”.

Bukit Gasing assemblyman Rajiv Rishyakaran told theSun that the wet market in Section 17 in Petaling Jaya is planning on going fully digital, where e-payment will be preferred.

“I’ve contacted Touch ’n Go, Grab and Boost to incorporate this cashless e-wallet app and Boost was the fastest to respond, so many of the traders now accept Boost and some also accept at least one other type of e-wallet payment. Since April, digital transactions have become the norm,” he said.

The traders are also cleaning up, taking the cue from the Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) wet market that is known for its conducive environment and spaciousness.

Rajiv acknowledged that wet market traders face their own set of challenges, such as the lack of space.

Despite these setbacks, Maria said the wet markets, such as the one in Jalan Othman, are popular with the locals.

“It’s like a fiesta on the weekends,” she said.

“Prices are reasonable and they offer a large variety of perishables and livestock.”

She said it would take at least a year to rebuild the Jalan Othman wet market and once completed, e-payment should be used to minimise contact.

The market is currently undergoing cleaning and rejuvenation works and will be reopened in stages.

TTDI Market Traders Association president Jenny Loo pointed out that their wet market is modern and clean.

“We believe in ensuring hygiene and cleanliness.”

Loo said apart from conforminng to the SOP, it is a wise move for the market to also opt for cashless transactions.

“The TTDI wet market caters mostly to elite customers and for them, cleanliness is paramount. A number of stallholders have already gone cashless, and hopefully by the end of the year, you no longer have to come with cash when shopping here,” she said.

A regular local wet market customer, Nurathiqah Fadzil, 30, said the TTDI market has lived up to its billing as a clean market, unlike other wet markets she has visited where there is fish or chicken blood on the floor.

Read this story on our iPaper:

Going cashless