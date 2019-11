KUALA LUMPUR: Coming on the heels of the popular e-hailing services, Klang Valley residents will from January have bike-hailing options for their transportation needs.

This comes following the government’s approval of bike-hailing services which are subject to licensing rules and regulations under the Road Transport Act, Transport Minister Anthony Loke told Parliament today.

Loke said for now, the service will be allowed in the Klang Valley but will be extended to other areas if there is demand.

“The bike-hailing service will be subject to the same terms as set out in the e-hailing service. The government has allowed for bike-hailing services after considering it as a way to increase the level of public transport services in the country. This bike-hailing service will be one of the key components of the government’s effort to provide a comprehensive public transport system as it will be a first- and last-mile connectivity service,” he said.

He added the government was implementing the pilot project as it would take time for the relevant laws on bike-hailing to be drafted, tabled and passed by Parliament.

Loke was replying to Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (PH-Setiawangsa) on the specifics when the pilot project, involving Dego Ride and Gojek, will start and whether the ministry has prepared the legal framework.

Loke said the trial will be for six months and the Transport Ministry will impose certain requirements that operators must adhere to.

Among them are that riders must have a full licence and not be less than 18 years of age.

Loke said only one passenger is allowed to be transported at a time and they must be not less than 18 years.

The bikes must have clear markings to indicate the rider is involved in the bike-hailing service while the riders must also be dressed to indicate they are in the business.

To a supplementary question from Nik Nazmi on Road Transport Department’s enforcement, Loke said enforcement will continue with cooperation of the police.

“The bike-hailing operators must also play an important role here. All the data they collect must be shared with the government so that we can monitor and ensure that the rules and regulations are adhered to.

“The cooperation of the operators is crucial for this to succeed and build customer confidence in using the services,” he said.

It was reported in August that the Cabinet had agreed to introduce motorcycle ride-hailing service Gojek – an Indonesian home-grown giant ride-hailing business – in Malaysia.

This was despite Loke’s announcement last year that the government did not intend to legalise motorcycle ride-hailing services in the near future, in light of the high number of motorcycle accidents recorded over the years.

In 2017, the government banned local motorcycle ride-hailing service Dego Ride over safety concerns for both riders and their pillion.