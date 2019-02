KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Ministry today launched a GoKL free bus service new route along the Titiwangsa-Mindef Hub (fifth route) which has been named the Orange Line.

Its minister Khalid Abdul Samad said the additional 10.4 kilometre new route will begin from the Titiwangsa hub (Pekeliling Stop) through Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Sultan Yahya Petra, Jalan Padang Tembak, Jalan Bukit Keramat, Persiaran Gurney, Jalan Raja Muda Abdul Aziz and Jalan Pahang.

“The government plans to extend the GoKL bus service from time to time by creating new routes not just along business centres but also high population density areas, especially for households in the B40 group and low cost housing areas.

“This free bus service along this strategic route will hopefully lessen the burden of the cost of living for city dwellers and reduce traffic congestion, bring comfort and safety as well as create a healthy city which is free of carbon,” he said at the launch of the GoKL Titiwangsa-Mindef Hub Route here today.

Meanwhile, a sixth route, the Sri Pantai-Kerinchi LRT People’s Housing Project Route will be implemented in April with 15-minute bus frequencies.

Khalid who is also Shah Alam Member of Parliament said since the GoKL bus was introduced in 2012, the number of daily passengers was 8,450 and last year, it rose by 671 per cent to 65,145 passengers.

The GoKL Bus service is currently along four routes, namely the Green Route (KLCC-Bukit Bintang), Purple Route (Central Market-Bukit Bintang), Red Route (Titiwangsa Hub-KL Sentral) and Blue Route (Titiwangsa Hub-Bukit Bintang).

On a separate development, on plans to close part of Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman (TAR) to all private vehicles except public buses, Khalid said the matter was still being studied.

He said the ministry will meet with the Batu Road Retailers Association (BARA) and the Masjid India Business Association(Miba) next week to get their views on a decision before March 15. — Bernama