JOHOR BARU: A man, believed armed with a pistol, robbed a goldsmith shop in a shopping mall in Taman Universiti, Skudai here of jewellery worth about RM462,000 yesterday.

Northern Johor Baru police chief ACP Mohd Taib Ahmad said the man, who was wearing a dark and white jacket and a dark visor helmet, struck at 12.23pm when there were five workers, including a security guard, at the shop.

“The suspect threatened them that he has a gun and asked them to cooperate. Out of fear, the victims (workers) took out the jewellery from four trays inside the display table as requested by the suspect.

“The suspect grabbed 237 gold chains and escaped on a motorcycle parked in front of the shop,“ he said in a statement here today.

Investigations showed that the motorcycle used a fake registration plate.

“The security guard was taken to the Northern District Johor Baru police headquarters for investigation and the case is being investigated under Section 392 of the Penal Code,“ he said. — Bernama