SERDANG: The supervisor of a goldsmith shop in a supermarket here was shot dead by a robber in a jewellery heist yesterday.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department head SAC Fadzil Ahmat said that in the 7.13pm incident, the 28-year-old victim was confirmed dead at the scene after being shot in the chest.

“Based on the closed circuit television (CCTV) recording at the scene, four robbers arrived at the supermarket compound on two motorcycles .

“Three of the suspects, who were wearing full-face helmets as well as reflective vests, entered the supermarket and headed to the goldsmith shop while another suspect waited outside.

“One of the suspects, unhappy that the supervisor ignored their orders, shot him in the chest,” he told a press conference at the scene of the incident.

He said that at the time of the incident, the victim, who was from Perak, was in the premises with female staff.

Fadzil added that all four suspects managed to escape with four trays of jewellery.

“The incident happened very fast, within two to three minutes. Early investigation found that the suspects used a semi-automatic pistol based on the shell found at the scene. Efforts to hunt the suspects are being carried out,” he said. — Bernama