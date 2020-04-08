Golf “addict” adapts to MCO with DIY course

PEKAN: Only golf “addicts” will understand, often to much dismay by the “other half”.

One such “addict”, Ainnudin Mohd Ghazali, 30, a businessman who got “addicted” to the game just a year ago, was having a tough time dealing with “withdrawal symptoms” due to the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

The regular weekend golfer had to live with the fact that golf clubs were certainly non-essential services and had to close during the length of the MCO period.

Not one to give up easily, the father of one thought of the novel idea to have a do- it-yourself (DIY) three-hole course in his house compound, so that he could still “have a swing at it”.

“The first two weeks (first phase of the MCO from March 18) were still okay but when it was extended to April 14, my craving just got worse, more so seeing my golf set lying idle.

“So what I did was dig up three golf cups (holes) in my house compound in making up a mini golf course, The condition of the grass is not good as at my club but it really made me happy,“ Ainnudin, who is fondly known as Atan to family members, told Bernama when met at his home in Kampung Ubai here today.

His pin is just a garden rake with the forks (red in colour) acting as the flag.

Although initially teased by a brother and sister who also live there about his “Atan Golf Club”, Ainnudin said they now join in on the course at 5 pm daily because “they had nothing much else to do”.

“Before they did not even know how to hold a club but because of the MCO, they are getting a hang of it. At least now we get to engage in a recreational activity together without breaching the MCO because we are within the confines of our house perimeter.

“The only thing is that we have to be careful not to hit the ball too hard so that it does not go beyond the fence or get lost in bushes. Stocks of golf balls are limited and there is no way of buying them because golf shops are closed,“ he said.

He added that one of the plus points was that the MCO has brought the family closer and with the family’s chicken coop and pen of cows located adjacent to their house, they now were beginning appreciate nature all the more.

The MCO requires the public to stay home unless they make up essential services like healthcare workers, the police, fire brigade, military, for transporting essential goods, media, etc but are able to go out to purchase daily needs within a 10 km range, limited to the head of the household. However, if an Enhanced MCO is imposed, no one is allowed to go outside their home and food necessities will be delivered.

As to the question whether “golf widows” are happy about the MCO, only they can answer that. -Bernama