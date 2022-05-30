Golf caddy jailed, fined for reckless driving, using fake registration number

KUALA LUMPUR: A golf caddy was sentenced to a month’s jail and fined RM16,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for driving recklessly and using a fake vehicle registration number.

Magistrate Fardiana Haryanti Ahmad Razali sentenced M. Yuvarajan, 32, to one month in jail and a fine of RM8,000 after he pleaded guilty to driving a white Perodua Myvi car in a reckless manner that endangered other road users.

The court ordered Yuvarajan to serve his jail term from today, in addition to being disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for five years.

He was charged under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and punishable under the same law, which carries a maximum jail term of five years and a fine of not less than RM5,000 and a maximum of RM15,000, as well as disqualification from holding or obtaining a driving licence for not less than five years.

Fardiana Haryanti also imposed a fine of RM8,000 on Yuvarajan for using a fake vehicle registration number, according to Section 108 (3) (e) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The offence is punishable under the same law, which carries a fine of not less than RM5,000 and a maximum of RM20,000 or imprisonment of not less than one year and a maximum of five years, or both, upon conviction.

He was accused to have committed both offences on the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2), at 5.30 pm, on May 7.

The court also ordered Yuvarajan to serve another four months in jail if he failed to pay the RM16,000 fine.

Yuvarajan, who was not represented, appealed for leniency as he was supporting his wife and a child, apart from at the time of the incident he was not under the influence of alcohol, while deputy public prosecutor Siti Nursyuhada Abd Rauf pressed for a just sentence to serve as a lesson.

A video clip lasting 27 seconds of the incident went viral on Facebook’s Inforoadblock page showing a Perodua Myvi driver provoking and obstructing other drivers. - Bernama