Gombak fire victims receive initial assistance

KUALA LUMPUR: The families involved in the fire that razed three houses in Kampung Simpang Tiga, Gombak, which claimed the lives of two young siblings early this morning, each received an initial aid of RM1,000.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the assistance was channelled by the Gombak Parliamentary Service Centre and the Gombak Land and District Office, adding that an additional RM500 was also given to the family who lost their children in the incident.

“This is an initial aid to the affected families and the state government will take other measures after receiving a report from the fire department,“ he told reporters after visiting the victims yesterday.

At 3.54 am, the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) received an emergency call about a fire at a terraced house in Kampung Simpang Tiga, Gombak where they found the charred remains of the two siblings in one of the rooms.

The victims were identified as Nur Syaza Alfisya Muhammad Faizan, 9, and her six-year-old brother Muhammad Al Qayyum.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri in a statement tonight said the ministry had provided initial assistance in the form of essential items to all the victims, adding that the ministry was in the process of identifying appropriate assistance to be distributed to the victims.

“A temporary evacuation centre has been opened at Balai Raya Kampung Simpang Tiga, Gombak,” she added.

She also reminded parents and guardians to look after, supervise and not neglect their children, adding that neighbours and the local community should report to the Social Welfare Department about cases of children being left unattended and neglected. - Bernama