Gombak not easy win, says Amirudin Shari

GOMBAK: Selangor MB Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said he will not have it easy as he vies for the Gombak seat in GE15.

He said all the candidates have good credentials, but he is confident PH will win the seat.

“It will not be an easy fight. BN and PN have good candidates for the seat but PH will beat them,“ he said after submitting his nomination forms at SMK Sungai Pusu here.

Amirudin will be up against incumbent, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali from PN, Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin (BN), Datuk Dr Aziz Jamaludin Tahir (Pejuang) and Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (independent).