GOMBAK: An Election Commission’s returning officer for the Gombak parliamentary seat (P098) has confirmed a five-cornered fight for the seat.

The contestants are PN’s Datuk Seri Azmin Ali , Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (PH), Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin (BN), Datuk Dr Aziz Jamaludin Tahir (Pejuang) and Dzulkefly Ahmad (independent).

“We have received all five candidates’ forms. There has been no rejection,“ she said.