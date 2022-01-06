Gomez urges MACC to reveal minutes of Nov 24 meet

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Anti-Corruption Advisory Board chairman Tan Sri Abu Zahar Ujang must disclose the minutes of the board’s meeting with Tan Sri Azam Baki on November 24, said Dr Edmund Terence Gomez today.

Gomez said this would back up the MACC chief commissioner’s claims of innocence, The Malaysian Insight reports.

Gomez resigned from the MACC Consultation and Corruption Prevention Panel on December 27 to protest for the inaction against Azam.

“Why did Abu Zahar not call for a press conference immediately after the meeting to inform the public about what had transpired, including explaining why the chief commissioner had been exonerated of the serious allegations made against him?,“ Gomez reportedly asked.

Gomez was responding to Abu Zahar, who had yesterday said the advisory board has cleared the chief commissioner of any wrongdoing concerning his ownership of millions of corporate shares.

Azam had yesterday told the media that he had allowed his brother to use his trading account to purchase shares from two companies.

Sungai Buloh MP R. Sivarasa had raised this issue in Parliament on December 14, asking whether Azam had declared the alleged 2.15 million shares owned in Excel Force MSC Bhd in 2015, as well as the 1.93 million shares in Gets Global Bhd the same year and 1.02 million shares the following year.