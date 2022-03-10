Good governance will bring in investors, says Anwar

JOHOR BARU: Good governance and not seat majority is the factor that will entice investors to Johor and allow the economy to bounce back after Covid-19, says Pakatan Harapan (PH) chief Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said good governance and leadership credibility is the main factor behind a successful economic bounce back.

“Investment fails when a leader is not focused on bringing in investors but on politics,“ he said in his speech in Kota Iskandar late Wednesday evening.

Anwar added Johor has a great potential if it has a good leader.

“The Johor, Singapore, Batam, Riau and Linggi triangle is an important and strategic location for economic development of the region,“ he said.

Anwar stressed the stability the rakyat is looking for are job opportunities and an alternative development concept that supports the people.

Meanwhile, at the same event, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said victory is within reach for PH as long as the people come out to vote.

The former Penang chief minister opined that low voter turnout is due to communications problem.

“Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) have succeeded in turning this state elections into their battlefield of BN versus PN,“ he said during his speech.

Lim added both parties had pushed aside the rakyat for the sake of their own agenda.

“Instead of debating with myself, Mat Sabu (Amanah president) or Anwar Ibrahim, instead they want a debate between Ahmad Zahid and Muhyiddin (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chief Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin),“ he said.

Lim added the upcoming Johor state elections is now about quarrels and political power struggles between BN and PN.

“State elections should be (a debate) on ideas, principles and policies on how the rakyat can have a better life, but instead these issues are not brought up,“ he said.

According to Lim, price stability of goods trumps BN’s demands for political stability.

“Why are they not discussing the price hike of basic items such as chicken, eggs, chillies and many more? What is the government’s plan to overcome the inflation problem?” he asked.