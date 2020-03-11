Good grasp of education issues first, then solutions: Mohd Radzi

PUTRAJAYA: Education Minister Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin (pix) wants to ensure he has in-depth understanding of education-related issues before planning his ministry’s direction in order to uphold the national education system.

The minister, who clocked in for the first time at the Ministry of Education (MOE) today, will hold discussions with senior officials on matters that need immediate attention.

“The first thing I will do is to understand the context, situation, issues that need to be addressed and priorities,“ he told the media at the ministry.

Mohd Radzi’s arrival was welcomed by its secretary-general Datuk Dr Mohd Gazali Abas and education director-general Dr Habibah Abdul Rahim.

Asked about the teaching and learning of Science and Mathematics in English (PPSMI), Jawi writing and breakfast programmes, Mohd Radzi said he needed time to understand the issues.

“Let me take a look first and see. In the face of various issues, what is important is for us to look ahead and find out the best way on what we can do for our children,“ he said.

Mohd Radzi is aware of the people’s high expectations to see the country’s education system lifted to a higher level and MOE will do its best to fulfil that aspiration.

“We want the country’s future generations to have the expertise and ability in many aspects not only academic-wise, but also to possess great personality and critical thinking,“ he said.

Apart from Mohd Radzi, Muhyiddin also named three senior ministers when announcing his cabinet line-up, comprising 31 ministers to ensure it is a functioning cabinet that can deliver more focused services. - Bernama