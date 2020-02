PETALING JAYA: Reviving the Malaysia Incorporated (Malaysia Inc) policy is the right move, but it must be restructured to meet current needs, according to several economists.

They are also of the view that to ensure its success, the private sector must also be supportive of the policy.

Centre for Public Policy Studies (Asli) chairman Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam said recent developments within and outside the country made it necessary for a revival of the policy.

“Globally, the economy is slowing down. The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has affected several sectors and there is not much confidence in the country left,” he said.

“Put together, it makes the country’s economic environment toxic. It’s for this reason that we have to encourage public-private sector collaboration as soon as possible, and that can be done by bringing back Malaysia Inc,” he added.

Describing it as a “great move” economist Barjoyai Bardai of Universiti Tun Abdul Razak cautioned against making Malaysia Inc just a “socialist policy of sharing”.

Meanwhile, independent consultant economist Prof Kuperan Viswanathan is of the view that the Malaysia Inc policy was never discontinued. “It was just mildly restrained,” he told theSun.

For instance, he said, privatisation of government services had continued, with the more recent ones being the provision of foreign worker permits and international student visa services.