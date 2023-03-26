Good Malaysia-Cambodia ties assist in handling scam syndicate issue: Ambassador

PHNOM PENH: The cordial relations which have long been established between Malaysia and Cambodia aided the efforts of the Malaysian Embassy here in dealing with issue of employment scam syndicates.

The Malaysian Ambassador to Cambodia, Datuk Eldeen Husaini Mohd Hashim (pix) said the warm ties have facilitated the embassy to rescue 286 Malaysians who became victims of job scams between 2019 and 2023.

“In 2022 alone, we saved 250 people through the good coordination between the Malaysian Embassy and the Cambodian police,” he told reporters at the Malaysian embassy here today ahead of the official visit of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim here tomorrow.

Elaborating further, Eldeen Husaini said the relations between Malaysia and Cambodia did not only involved the two governments but also through people-to-people contact.

He said the warm ties are also evident as many non-government organisations (NGO) frequently go to Cambodia to assist the Malay Muslim community in Champa.

“Apart from that, Malaysians also visited Champa to deliver al-Quran, dug wells for use by the community as well as conducting sacrificial ceremonies,” he said.

Eldeen Husaini said the maiden visit of the Prime Minister tomorrow reflected the close relationship between Phnom Penh and Kuala Lumpur which would continue to be enhanced in the existing cooperation in various fields.

Besides, Eldeen Husaini said the signing of two Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) between Malaysia and Cambodia on the Recruitment, Employment and Repatriation of Cambodian Workers for the Domestic and Formal Sectors will have an impact on the Malaysian economy.

“The MoU on domestic and formal workers is very helpful because there was one, but was stopped for some reasons and now the MoU will have a lot of impact in helping Malaysia generate the economy because we will get the services of Cambodian workers,“ he said.

He said currently there are about 5,000 Malaysians in Cambodia and all of them are working with most of them being successful businessmen.

Eldeen Husaini said there are about 400 Malaysian companies operating in Cambodia.

Anwar’s one-day official visit to Cambodia tomorrow will further strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation between Malaysia and Cambodia since 1957 and it will be his seventh official overseas visit since he was appointed as Prime Minister on Nov 24 last year. - Bernama