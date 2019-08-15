Good response to Galaxy Note 10 pre-orders

KUALA LUMPUR: All pre-order units of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 were snapped up before its official launch in Malaysia today.

At the event, Samsung Malaysia Electronics president Yoonsoo Kim took centre stage to usher a new age of innovation and experiences with the Galaxy Note 10.

Now a line of flagship smartphones, the Galaxy Note 10 has always been the crown jewel of Samsung’s conquest of the mobile market.

Samsung Malaysia Electronics also announced that pre-order units of the RM3,699 Galaxy Note 10 and the RM4,199 Galaxy Note 10+ were sold out in just seven days. However, those who are interested can still place orders with Samsung’s participating partners.

The Galaxy Note 10 comes in two screen sizes, the standard 6.3-inch and the plus sized 6.8-inch. Both feature the Cinematic Infinity Display with the front facing camera located in the top-middle of the display rather than to the side, like in the Galaxy S10 series.

Additionally, the Note 10 has 256GB of storage and 8GB of memory while the Note 10+ has up to 512GB of storage and 12GB of memory. Both phones are powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9825 (7nm) processor.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will be available in stores on Aug 23 and colours available are ?Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Pink, while the Galaxy Note 10+ will be available in ?Aura Glow, Aura White, and Aura Black.