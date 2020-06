LANGKAWI: The crowds have returned as restrictions on movement ease across the country.

In this resort island, the pick-up has been significant.

For instance, at the wildlife theme park, there were only five visitors last Wednesday, but by Saturday, the number had soared to over 300. The park also happens to be the first tourist attraction in the country to reopen to visitors.

Although still below pre-Covid-19 pandemic patronage of more than 400 visitors per day, those in the tourism sector are hopeful.

The park’s general manager John Teoh Chen Kung said the increase in numbers was achieved despite the strict standard operating procedures (SOP) that require visitors to have their temperature recorded, hands sanitised and shoes disinfected at the entrance and exit.

Visitors are encouraged to bring along their own face masks and wear them while they are within the park. Teoh gave an assurance that the animals in the park are healthy and do not pose a threat to visitors.

“We have taken every step possible to guard against the spread of Covid-19 in the park.”

He said the wildlife facility is used as a yardstick to gauge the tourism outlook for the resort island. For now, he noted the majority of visitors comprise locals.

Despite the anticipated higher operating costs of about RM150,000 a month, the park is offering a 50% discount on tickets until Aug 31. It hopes to attract more visitors to cover its operating costs.

The charges are RM10 for adults and RM7 for children, while frontliners such as police and hospital personnel can enter for free.

In Penang, the state government has released its own set of SOP for tourism as part of efforts to instil a culture of good hygiene.

State executive councillor Yeoh Soon Hin, who is in charge of tourism, said the “homegrown” SOP, called the Covid-19 Compliance Accreditation Programme, (refer to https://petach.gov.my/tourism-sops) is applicable at all tourist spots, malls and hotels.

Its main objective is to encourage higher compliance with the SOP introduced by the federal government.

“In the long term, it can also serve to build confidence to make Penang a safe destination as tourism adapts to new norms,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the state is looking at proper childcare facilities to support parents, many of whom are slowly being recalled to work at their offices.

State executive councillor Chong Eng said Penang is ready to reopen public pre-school care centres and will start with the one at Komtar, which has been closed for over two-months.

Children and workers will be required to wear face masks at all times, Chong said.