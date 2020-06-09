Good things happen when civic consciousness prevails

RESIDENTS’ associations swung into action when they felt compelled to act on a situation in their area. Such acts of collective responsibility, especially in times of crisis, speak volumes of their civic consciousness and social maturity.

A day before the Jalan Othman wet market in PJ Old Town was scheduled to reopen on June 6, a multi-disciplinary panel of experts from the area took it upon itself to assess whether it is ready or safe for the market to reopen.

Calling itself MyPJ, the panel consists of doctors, lawyers and a criminologist among other professionals in various fields of relevance.

It is without a doubt that the conditions at the wet market were deplorable despite a massive clean-up by the authorities. The 46-year-old wet market doesn’t meet current hygiene and safety standards.

Much to the panellists’ horror, the severely dilapidated infrastructure itself prevented an effective cleaning or disinfection as broken tiles and flooring cover over 80% of the wall and floor surface.

They also found that hand-washing sinks and washing facilities were sparse and not strategically placed.

The stalls were too close to each other to enable effective social distancing, giving rise to fear of fresh Covid-19 infections at the market.

While we understand the need for the operators at the market to resume trading, the risk of a recurrence in infections weighs heavily on the traders earning their keep at that old and unsafe market.

The authorities need to ensure the market is renovated or even rebuilt according to specifications of the Health Department of the Petaling Jaya City Council.

While that is being done, a temporary site with a pre-fabricated structures could be set up for the traders to operate.

As these concerns were raised, the traders themselves ran into another problem as they no longer have the cheap foreign labour they depended on to assist them.

Jalan Othman Market Association vice-president Raja Ratnam was reported as saying most of their foreign workers were recently detained by the Immigration Department.

This void has opened up 1,000 jobs for Malaysians with a possibility of earning up to RM2,000 a month.

Whether the locals like it or not, the luxury of choice may be a thing of the past if current jobs continue to be cut as businesses try to stay afloat.