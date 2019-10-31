Good to have ‘recycled’ candidate, says Annuar Musa

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) has defended Barisan Nasional’s (BN) choice of Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng to contest in Tanjung Piai polls.

He backed the Tanjung Piai division chief and said recycling candidates for polls is not a serious problem.

Annuar said this in response to criticism that MCA’s Wee, who contested the same seat in the 14th General Election, is a “recycled candidate”.

“It’s good to have a ‘recycled’ PhD holder who has an excellent record of service and is a local,“ he told reporters at the Parliament building here today.

Wee, who received his Doctorate in Public Management from University Utara Malaysia recently was previously a two-term Tanjung Piai MP and one-term Pekan Nenas assemblyman before losing to Parti Pribumi Bersatu’s Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik by 524 votes last year.

Annuar also said it is normal to have complaints by Umno grassroots over the candidate’s choice.

“Disappointment is normal in every candidate screening process because there will be differences of opinion. I understand other Umno members’ wish to have a candidate from the party and they communicated this wish.

“We discussed this matter and at the end, we reached a consensus and we think it’s important that the basic principles and party’s struggle must be prioritised.

“And after our discussion we agreed to take Wee to represent BN,” said Annuar.

Wee, 55, will be contesting against Tanjung Piai Bersatu chief, Karmaine Sardini, 66, for PH and and Gerakan’s Wendy Subramaniam, 38.

The polling day is fixed on Nov 16 after a two weeks campaign period that will start this Saturday.