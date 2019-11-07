Good upbringing important in understanding right and wrong: Sultan Nazrin

PUTRAJAYA: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, said good upbringing has enabled him to have a better understanding and to work hard in respecting what is makruf (right) and to avoid what is mungkar (wrong).

His Royal Highness said this upbringing has instilled in him noble values and enabled him to emulate the fine examples of his teachers.

He said he was grateful to have a judge for a father and a teacher for a mother, both of whom were very strict in giving importance to instilling knowledge, discipline, trust, honesty and sincerity on him and his siblings.

“I also appreciate the fine examples and the effective guidance of the teachers in imparting knowledge.

“The noble values instilled by my parents were complemented by the guidance of the teachers, resulting in building confidence in me to be righteous and speak the truth,” he said in a royal lecture in conjunction with the Golden Jubilee of the National Council of Islamic Affairs here today.

Sultan Nazrin said his basic and early education played a huge part in enabling him to carry out his responsibility as a leader in fulfilling the trust and aspirations of the people. — Bernama