Goods valued over RM13.32 million seized in Ops Pantau

KUALA LUMPUR: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) checked 279,251 premises nationwide and initiated 3,992 investigation papers on various offences with seizures valued over RM13.32 million through Ops Pantau.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nata Linggi said the total was for the successes achieved in 2022, based on statistics until March with a total of 6,706 complaints received and an 89.61 success rate.

“Based on the data collected from Ops Pantau for the same period, the ministry had issued compounds totalling more than RM1.66 million and more than RM41,000 in fines to traders for various offences,” he said in his speech at the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Domestic Trade Sector ‘Kenduri Terbuka Raya’ here tonight.

Ops Pantau was launched to ensure the continuous supply of consumer items during Hari Raya Aidilfitri were adequate and reasonably priced without elements of profiteering.

Meanwhile, he said the ministry had initiated a work plan to ensure the digitalisation agenda that was the main objective of the retail sector.

“The main focus of the ministry is to ensure that traders at the micro and small levels accept and apply the e-cash payment technology.

“A cashless approach is key because it benefits micro and small traders, especially during the pandemic situation where cashless transaction is encouraged,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the ministry was still studying the setting of ceiling prices for raw chicken and the Maximum Price Control Scheme from February 5 until June 5. - Bernama