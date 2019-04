NILAI: Goods worth RM27.36 million were seized and 651,075 business premises inspected in nationwide operations last year, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry enforcement director Datuk Iskandar Halim Sulaiman said today.

He said 10,265 investigation papers were opened and 25,439 complaints received during the same period.

“For this year, 183,043 premises have been inspected throughout the country with 4,084 investigation papers opened for various offences involving seizures of goods worth RM28.86 million. A total of 5,330 complaints have been received and all have been investigated,” he said at the ministry’s 47th Enforcement Day celebration in Mantin, near here.

The celebration, themed ‘Fast and Efficient’, was officiated by Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Iskandar Halim said one of the biggest successes of the trade enforcement division last year was in crippling an investment scam which resulted in seizures of goods worth RM980,000. The operations were jointly conducted with the National Revenue Recovery Enforcement Team (NRRET) and the police.

“Apart from this, we also sealed various foreign currencies totalling RM93,000, movable assets of RM5.3 million from 72 accounts and 26 vehicles worth RM6.2 million which were investigated under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001,” he said.

He said the enforcement division had outlined five major matters for implementation under its transformation plan to ensure it remains relevant and competitive.

They are modernising work procedures electronically via E-Enforcement, enhancing and optimising the Enforcement Command Centre (ECC), strengthening discipline of enforcement officers, improving investigation and handling of investigation papers, and changing mindsets to spur excellence and productivity. — Bernama